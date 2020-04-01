'Gossip Girl' Star Leighton Meester Is Expecting Her Second Child With Adam Brody

Congrats are in order for Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, who are expecting their second child together.

In pictures taken by the Daily Mail, Meester -- best known for her role as ice queen Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl -- showcased a rounded stomach as she strolled through LA on Tuesday alongside her husband, Adam Brody, 40, and their four-year-old daughter, Arlo Rose.

Brody and Meester first met on the set of 2010 film The Oranges before tying the knot in 2014. The following year, the loved up pair welcomed their first child together.

Speaking about their notoriously private relationship, Brody told GQ in 2019:

“She’s more inherently private than I am. I don’t seek publicity but if I’m sitting next to you on the subway, I’ll tell you everything about me,” he said.

“We’re homebodies. We don’t go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don’t seek out promotion in that way. I’m not s**ting on anyone who monetises that aspect of their life because I get it. But we’ve found this great balance so far that really works for us.”

Asked how fatherhood changed him, the actor gushed: “I mean this cliché pride and joy -- it’s very apt.”

He added, “She’s the thing I’m most proud of and gives me the most joy. She’s just so dang awesome. It just gives you a new perspective in the best way -- something to focus on that’s greater and more important than yourself.”

Aww, congrats guys!

