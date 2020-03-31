Steve Carell And John Krasinski Reunite In Isolation To Celebrate The Office's 15th Anniversary

In the first episode of his new show Some Good News, John Krasinski invited his good mate and co-star for an isolation reunion.

Krasinski started his YouTube channel devoted to good news after the world was plunged into chaos amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After a call-out for good news received an overwhelming response, Krasinski explained that he was inspired to start SGN to highlight the good in a trying time.

"Through all the anxiety, all the confusion, all the isolation and all the Tiger King, somehow the human spirit found a way to break through and blow us all away," he said.

Featuring a handful of stories about everyday heroes and the inventive ways people have found to connect in a time of isolation and distancing, Krasinski then invited his special guest onto the show, Steve Carell.

Krasinski's Office co-star appeared from his own home via video chat, and the pair reminisced about the iconic TV sit-com and some of their favourite memories from the series.

Carell wasn't the only SGN guest, Krasinski also welcomed 15-year-old Coco whose mum's response to his call-out tweet went viral.

After she had finished her last chemotherapy treatment, Coco was welcomed back home to a "social distancing welcome home parade" which left pretty much everyone in tears.

The tweet eventually ended up receiving even more attention than Krasinski's original call-out.

If you are anything like us and need a solid dose of good news, check out the full episode of SGN below.