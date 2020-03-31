Lizzo Bought Lunch For ER Staff Working Around The Clock During Coronavirus Pandemic

Lizzo is well known for bringing joy into our lives, so it's no surprise the "Truth Hurts" recording artist quietly donated food to medical staff this week.

On Tuesday, the University of Washington tweeted thanks to Lizzo after she donated lunches to the team at their medical centre.

But she wasn't done there, the "Good As Hell" rapper lived up to her hit track's title sending the University of Minnesota Medical Center's M Health Fairview who similarly tweeted out their gratitude.

Other deliveries popped up at the Vanderbilt University Medical Centre and the Henry Ford Hospital -- to name just a few more -- with Lizzo leaving a video message of thanks to the first responders.

"Thank you so much for being the heroes in this story," she said in the short message, "we're staying inside and we're praying and thinking of you every single day."

Feature image: Twitter.