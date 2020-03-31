Star Wars Actor Andrew Jack Dies From Coronavirus

Star Wars actor Andrew Jack has died aged 76 in the UK as a result of coronavirus, his agent has confirmed.

With COVID-19 continuing to spread, the latest casualty of the virus in the entertainment world is Star Wars and voice actor Andrew Jack, who died in a Surrey hospital on Tuesday as a result of coronavirus,

The star’s agent, Jill McCullough, also revealed that the actor was sadly unable to “see or talk to” his wife, who he was “madly in love with”, during his final hours, as she had been quarantined in Australia.

Coronavirus READ MORE Police Confirm It’s Okay To Visit Your Partner During 'Lockdown' As confusion builds about what is still legal under new coronavirus laws, NSW Police Commissioner Mike Fuller has finally confirmed people can visit their partners, because it classifies as 'care'.

“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach, Gabrielle Rogers.

“Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia, having just flown in from New Zealand last week. She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held.”

Coronavirus READ MORE Travellers Warned To Wipe Their Bags After Coronavirus Outbreak Among Qantas Handlers Six Qantas baggage handlers have tested positive to coronavirus, prompting concerns for their fellow workers at Adelaide Airport.

Following the news, co-stars and friends of Jack paid tribute to him over social media, with fellow Star Wars actor Greg Grunberg saying he was "devastated" to learn of his classmate's death, describing him as a "wonderful, talented, beloved gentleman".

"He is one of the kindest people I've ever worked with," he added.

Jack had appeared as General Ematt in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

Jack also had a star-studded client list who came to him for dialect coaching, including Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth.

Image: Disney