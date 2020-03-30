‘I Miss My Beautiful Family’: Drake Shares First Pics Of Son Adonis

Drake has taken to Instagram to show off photos of his toddler son Adonis whom he shares with French model Sophie Brussaux, and our hearts are melting.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, has been notoriously private about his two-year-old son, whom he welcomed in October 2017, with news of the “Hotline Bling” singer fathering the boy only becoming public knowledge after rapper Pusha T dropped the bombshell during their infamous beef.

Entertainment READ MORE Drake Confirms He Has A Secret Son On New Album 'Scorpion' “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.”

Amid global lockdowns and restrictions in order to curb the number of coronavirus cases among the globe, Drake has penned a sweet message about missing his family during this time, and shared photos of Adonis for the first time.

The youngster quickly melted hearts across the world with his curly blonde afro and giant blue eyes.

In the caption of the post, which also featured photos of his parents, Drake explained how “self-isolation has made him become closer to his loved ones.

What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," he captioned the series of pictures.

"This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright."

He then went on to urge his 64.5 million followers to "break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light," adding, "We are powerful manifestors."

“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on," he concluded.

Celebrity READ MORE Drake Says He Wanted The 'Perfect' Family With Rihanna Drake has opened up about his feelings for Rihanna, saying he hoped to start a family with the singer.

Drake revealed he had secretly fathered a child with Brussaux after rival rapper Pusha T released a diss track ‘The Story Of Adidon’ in 2017, with lyrics that leaked the news.

Drake later confirmed the rumours to the world in his 2018 album ‘Scorpion’.

Drake has reportedly self-isolated after partying with NBA player Kevin Durant, who recently was revealed to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Image; Getty