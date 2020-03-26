Crocodile Dundee Star Mark Blum Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Actor Mark Blum, known for his roles in 'Desperately Seeking Susan' and 'You', has died from complications of COVID-19 aged 69.

Rebecca Damon, vice president of SAG-AFTRA, confirmed Blum's death: "It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus."

"Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013, a passionate champion for merger, and a tireless advocate for members. Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend and a beautiful human.

Celebrity READ MORE TV Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies Of Coronavirus At 59 Top Chef Masters winner chef Floyd Cardoz was first admitted to hospital with a fever last Wednesday after telling fans it was simply a “precautionary measure".

"On a personal note -- I always appreciated Mark’s clear perception of complex situations. He always spoke the truth and did a great service in informing members of our community about the ins and outs of the union whenever he had the opportunity.

"Mark was smart, funny, and a true actor’s actor. He will be deeply missed. Thinking of you all. Please #stayhome. #COVID19".

Upon hearing the news, friends and colleagues of the actor took to social media to pay tribute to Blum, including actress Judith Light, and How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor, who revealed he was “gutted” over the news.

Crime READ MORE Man Who Planned To Blow Up A Hospital During Pandemic Killed In Shootout A US man frustrated with government action to stop the spread of the coronavirus was planning to bomb a hospital, according to the FBI.

The shock news comes following the coronavirus-related deaths of Broadway playwright Terrence McNally, as well as Top Chef star Floyd Cardo, who both died as a result of complications related to the disease.

Blum was best known for his work on Crocodile Dundee, Desperately Seeking Susan and Shattered Glass, as well as his recent role in the thriller You as bookshop owner Mr. Moody.

Featured Image: Getty Images.