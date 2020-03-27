Evangeline Lilly Offers 'Heartfelt Apology' For 'Arrogant' Coronavirus Comments

After receiving backlash for 'insensitive' comments she made about the social distancing and self-isolation measures needed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, Evangeline Lilly has now apologised.

Once again posting to Instagram, the Lost star shared an image of her children inside playing Monopoly.

“Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th -- when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living,” Lilly began her caption.

“At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing.”

“Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY,” she continued.

“I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19,” the actress wrote, referencing her controversial post which described her taking her children to gymnastics camp despite warnings that everyone should practice social distancing or self-isolate, calling her actions “business as usual”.

“Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message," she wrote.

Lilly also added “special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic”. “I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria,” she explained.

“I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities -- small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck -- and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all.”

She added, “At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me 'do it out of love, not fear' and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now. EL.”

Across the world, people have been told to self-isolate amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in order to “flatten the curve”.

This includes staying inside when possible and keeping at least 1.5 metres away from one another, so to limit the chance of COVID-19 spreading further.

Image: Getty