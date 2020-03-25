TV Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies Of Coronavirus At 59

Top Chef Masters winner chef Floyd Cardoz was first admitted to hospital with a fever last Wednesday after telling fans it was simply a “precautionary measure".

However, he later tested positive for COVID-19 and, just days after his diagnosis, Cardoz died in New Jersey as a result of complications from the disease, a spokesperson for his Hunger Inc. Hospitality Group confirmed.

He was 59.

It comes just days after the star updated his Instagram followers about his health, saying he had felt “feverish”.

“Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York,” he wrote, adding he “was hugely anxious about my state of health”.

Following his shock death, cast members of Top Chef have taken to social media to express their grief over the news.

Cardoz also competed on Season 3 of Bravo’s Top Chef Masters in 2011, taking home the top prize.

“Bravo and the Top Chef family are deeply saddened by the passing of Chef Floyd Cardoz. Floyd was a talented chef who competed and won Top Chef Masters,” a representative for the network said in a statement.

“He was thoughtful, kind and his smile illuminated a room. He was an inspiration to chefs around the world and we offer our deepest sympathy to his family and friends.”

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi also penned a sweet tribute on Instagram, saying:

“Floyd made us all so proud. Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was. He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch,” she said. “This is a huge loss, not only for the professional food world, but for the Indians everywhere.”

Cardoz is survived by his wife and business partner, Barkha, and their two sons, Peter, 27, and Justin, 22.

