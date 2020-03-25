Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Get Married Hours Before Coronavirus Restrictions Are Enforced

Bindi Irwin's wedding ceremony at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast is reportedly underway, hours before tough new coronavirus restrictions are enforced.

Footage broadcast online by the Seven Network in Queensland shows the entrance to the zoo made famous by Bindi's father -- the late Steve Irwin -- with a bridal party huddling under white umbrellas.

The images have appeared less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced tough new restrictions on the amount of people allowed to attend a wedding ceremony.

According to the new rules set in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, just five people (the couple set to marry, their celebrant and witnesses) may be present at ceremonies going forward.

"These are not things we can do now", the Prime Minister declared on Tuesday night when he told the country the lockdown will apply to overseas travel, weddings, funerals, and much more from midnight Wednesday.

The sweeping restrictions -- which include limits on certain businesses, funerals and weddings -- come into effect at midnight on Wednesday night.

Bindi met her American-born husband Chandler at Australia Zoo almost seven years ago and announced that the couple had gotten engaged on her 21st birthday last July.

"On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life," Bindi wrote next to a photo of her with Powell last year.

The lifelong wildlife warrior has spoken about how important it was for her to honour her father's memory by tying the knot at Australia Zoo where she resides.

Bindi's mother, Terri Irwin, and her younger brother, Robert, shared their joy and approval over the exciting engagement news last year with Terri writing on social media that it was the "best day ever".

"I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too," she said of her husband, who tragically died in 2006.

Bindi often pays tribute to the special connection she shared with her father and posted a photo of her and her dad on Instagram last night, on the eve of her wedding.

"Thank you for being my guiding light," she wrote. "You're always with me".

