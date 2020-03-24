Richard Wilkins Tests Positive For Coronavirus For Third Time Despite Showing No Symptoms

Richard Wilkins has given an update on his ongoing coronavirus diagnosis.

The entertainment reporter first revealed his positive diagnosis on March 15, after coming in close contact with singer Rita Wilson.

Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks both tested positive and went into isolation after Hanks reported the pair "felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches".

DWTS READ MORE 'Rainy, Wet And Cold!': Christian And Lily Set To Dance From Unusual Location Tonight Christian Wilkins and Lily Cornish are about to make Dancing history, bringing us this week's choreography from a rooftop far, far away.

Wilkins has been asymptomatic but on Tuesday evening the Today Extra host revealed he has tested positive for the virus for a third time.

Speaking to Fitzy and Wippa on Nova 96.9, Wilkins further explained that despite showing no symptoms of the virus he believes he "got another load" of it.

"My immune system is still keeping it at bay," he told the radio hosts who also had to go into lockdown after Wilkins was an in-studio guest -- both have since confirmed negative test results.

"I wanted to have a good message to tell...but it's been 13 days and I'm still testing positive," Wilkins continued, adding, "I just want to get out of here."

With his third test returning positive -- showing no symptoms -- Wilkins also spoke about the difficulty for many who could be showing symptoms to get tested.

Coronavirus READ MORE Christian Wilkins And Angela Bishop Test Negative For Coronavirus Following the positive result of Richard Wilkins, Angela Bishop and Christian Wilkins have confirmed they have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.

"So many people can’t get tested," he said, explaining "unless you come in contact with someone who has tested positive like you poor guys did. So unless you’ve got that and you’re showing symptoms I don’t think you can get tested.

"I’ve got no symptoms, if it wasn’t for the fact that I bumped into Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, I probably wouldn’t have got tested! I could’ve been out there, infecting people in Woollies."

Many who came into close contact with Wilkins -- including 10's Entertainment Editor Angela Bishop and his son Christian -- were all tested following his positive result. So far, all have returned negative results but have had to remain in isolation for the recommended period.

Featured image: Instagram.