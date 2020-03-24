How Celebs Like Kanye, Rihanna And Justin Bieber Are Helping During Coronavirus

In a time where many feel a sense of helplessness, a handful of celebs are making the effort to do what they can amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, many musicians and actors used social media as a way to provide free entertainment to fans, in an effort to make up for the massive amount of tours, gigs, premieres, movies and events that were postponed or entirely cancelled.

Keith Urban, Chris Martin, John Legend and Christine and the Queens -- to name just a few -- played sets live on social media, while Josh Gad and Amy Adams read bedtime stories.

Miley Cyrus has started her daily ‘Bright Minded’ webcasts with special guests hoping to provide some entertainment, education and hopefully bring some comfort to fans.

This week Guy Sebastian will partner with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation to perform a live show on his Instagram.

But many celebs have decided the best action to take is a charitable one, with many donating to hospitals, food banks and organisations who need it most.

Rihanna

Recording artist and entrepreneur Rihanna’s non-profit organisation, the Clara Lionel Foundation, announced over the weekend that it would donate $5 million to support “on the ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response, especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalised communities”.

In a statement announcing the donation, CLF noted it would be providing donations to a range of organisations including Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee, and others.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

On Monday, Kim’s SKIMS Cotton collection was re-stocked, with the influencer announcing that 20 percent of profits would go to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program which has distributed over a million items including formula, blankets and nappies.

Kanye also looked to his home of Chicago to donate to We Women Empowered, as well as donating to the Dream Center Los Angeles which has been providing meals to those affected by the virus.

Justin Bieber

In mid-February Justin Bieber posted a video on Instagram with a message to those in China affected by COVID-19 alongside a confirmation of his donation to the Beijing Chunmiao Children Aid Foundation.

“I know it’s a very scary time in your country right now, but my prayers and support go out to you guys. You guys are amazing,” he said in the clip.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

The A-list couple donated $1 million, split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. “Take care of your bodies and hearts,” Ryan wrote on a post on Instagram, urging followers who are able to help to also donate if they can.

Blake shared his sentiments in her own post, recognising the importance of social isolating but emphasising that now more than ever we need to stay connected.

Britney Spears

Getting involved in the #DoYourPart challenge, Britney announced she would pick some fans to buy supplies for. “Whether it’s with food or I’m getting your child diapers or whatever it is,” she said in an Instagram video, “DM me and I will help you out.”

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake meanwhile announced he had donated to the Mid-South Food Bank, near his home of Memphis.

Just weeks after being hit by a series of large tornadoes that left over 300 injured and more than 70,000 without power, Middle Tennessee is struggling to rebuild amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hoping to alleviate some of the mounting pressure on the community, Justin Timberlake donated so non-perishable items could be delivered to those in need.

Christian Siriano

Winner and now mentor of Project Runway Christian Siriano reached out when he heard there was more demand for face masks.

“If [New York Governor Andrew Cuomo] says we need masks my team will help make some,” Siriano tweeted on Friday. “I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help.”

On Tuesday Christian posted an update of his team hard at work to create face masks.

Siriano’s work to get masks to hospital workers seems to have inspired fellow designer and Project Runway judge Brandon Maxwell who has been researching “how to manufacture medical grade masks and gloves”.

Bethenny Frankel

The Real Housewives star’s organisation, BStrong, would also be working to deliver 500,000 n95 masks and gowns to hospitals across the United States as well as developing ‘#coronakits’ that include sanitation wipes, hydration kits, hand sanitiser and gloves to be distributed throughout the United States.

Donatella Versace

With Italy overtaking China as the hardest-hit country in the world, Donatella Versace and daughter Allegra donated 200,000 euros to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital’s intensive care unit.

As of Tuesday, Italy has reported over 6,000 deaths due to the virus.

Ariana Grande

Posting on her Instagram story, Ariana announced she would be donating to several organisations including Opportuinty Fund, Give Directly, Feeding America, the Italian Red Cross and WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“My heart hurts for the small business, individuals, and families affect by all of this,” she wrote as per Fader, “I am supporting the organizations below & if u are able to, u should too.”

Eric Stonestreet

The Modern Family star posted on Twitter and Instagram that he would be donating 200,000 meals to Harvesters, a food bank operating across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.

“I’m only posting this to maybe motivate you to do what you can do, when you can, if you can, to help vulnerable families in our community during this time,” he wrote.

Featured image: Getty Images.