Britney Spears Apparently Wants Us To Strike And 'Redistribute Wealth'

Britney Spears has expressed her thoughts on dealing with the coronavirus outbreak through a post to Instagram on Monday.

Posting to her Instagram account on Monday, Britney shared an image from writer Mimi Zhu that called for "connection" and wealth distribution.

“During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever,“ the post read.

“Call your loved ones, write virtual love letters. Technologies like virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting are part of our community collaboration.“

It continued, “We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, re-destribute [sic] wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together.”

The “Work Bitch“ singer captioned the image, “Communion goes beyond walls“.

So there you go, Britney is a socialist now.

It comes following the 38-year-old's recent heartfelt pledge to victims of the global coronavirus outbreak, where she offered to help fans who may be struggling through the crisis.

“So our world is going through such hard times right now, and my sister just nominated me to help people, whether it’s with food or I’m getting your child diapers or whatever it is, DM me, and I will help you out,” she said in a video shared to Instagram Friday.

A true queen.

Image; Getty.