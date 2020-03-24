Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift Are Feuding Because There's Not Anything More Important Going On

While the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have reignited their 2016 feud.

This whole debacle started back in 2016 when Kim's husband Kanye West released the song "Famous" featuring the lyrics about Taylor: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous".

The Kardashian-West klan klaimed the lyrics had been pre-approved by Taylor, though Taylor later denied this saying she had never heard the full lyrics.

Kim then hopped onto Snapchat to release footage of the phone call in which Kanye and Taylor were on the phone, in an effort to oust Taylor as a liar, turning the public against her and ultimately resulting in Taylor's social media feeds being flooded with snake emojis.

Fast forward to this weekend where new, unverified footage of a LONGER phone call between Kanye and Taylor was released -- revealing that they never mentioned the "bitch" dig in the lyrics.

In the chat Kanye specifically omits the word bitch, asking Taylor what she thinks of the lyrics, "I made her famous" to which she responded, "It's just kinda like, whatever at this point."

Once all this came out, Taylor was once again exonerated from the feud, with many of her friends slamming Kim and Kanye.

Taylor -- to her credit -- posted on Instagram on Tuesday shifting the focus away from this 4-year-long debacle to point towards charitable organisations working to help those affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Kim then responded in a handful of tweets which accurately acknowledged "nobody cares" adding that she's "embarrassed and mortified".

"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...'," Kim's tirade continued.

"They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission."

Kim continued her War and Peace-length rant noting that her husband "as an artist has every right to document his musical journey".

The only good news out of all of this is that Kim, in the last of her many tweets, promised this would be the last time she would speak on this, "because honestly, nobody cares".

Thank you Kim, finally. Please let us wash our hands of this -- for a lot longer than 20 seconds.

