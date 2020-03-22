Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus while jailed for rape and sexual assault.
According to officials, Weinstein, 68, is one of two inmates in the maximum-security prison who have tested positive for the virus, according to the Niagara Gazette.
A New York State Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed that two inmates at Wende Correctional Facility -- where Harvey is located -- have contracted COVID-19 but did not name the two individuals. Harvey is reportedly now being held in isolation at the facility.
Officials believe Weinstein contracted the virus at Rikers Island prison in New York City where he had been held until Wednesday, following an outbreak in the prison that saw 38 guards and inmates test positive for the virus.
When contacted, Weinstein's spokeswoman, Juda Engelmayer, reportedly said that her team "has not heard anything like that yet".
Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11 after he was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree rape charges.
Image: Getty