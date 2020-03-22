'Don't Be F---ing Stupid': Sophie Turner Slams Evangeline Lilly’s Coronavirus Stance

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner had a few choice words for Evangeline Lilly's controversial approach to the coronavirus outbreak.

Posting a photo to Instagram, the Avengers: Endgame star caused a major stir last week after declaring that her family would not be practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, and she would instead be dropping them at gymnastics camp.

Fellow actress Sophie Turner, however, was having none of the star's lax approach to quarantine and took to social media to give a blunt message aimed at those not taking the spread of COVID-19 seriously.

“Stay inside. Don't be f–king stupid. Even if you count your freedom over … your health," Turner wrote.

"I don't give a f–k about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It's not cool, it’s not big, and it's not clever. And that's the tea.”

Given that Turner is reportedly pregnant with her and husband Joe Jonas' first child, it's understandable why she'd want to take every precaution when it comes to health.

Turner's blunt message was likely also directed at the likes of Vanessa Hudgens, who received backlash after she posted a video questioning the effectiveness of social distancing, saying that deaths as a result of the virus were "inevitable." She later retracted her comments, saying they were "taken out of context".

The White House has advised avoiding social gatherings of 10 or more people, while Australia will today implement strict closures of pubs, gyms, nightclubs and places of worship to combat the spread of the virus.

