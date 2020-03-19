'Lost' Star Daniel Dae Kim Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Daniel Dae Kim, who played Jin on 'Lost' for six seasons, has revealed in an Instagram video he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a 10-minute video posted to Instagram, the 51-year-old spoke about his diagnosis in the hopes that it may be "informative or helpful" to others.

“Hi everyone -- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus,” the actor captioned the clip.

“Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful."

TV READ MORE Friends Reunion Delayed Due To Coronavirus The planned Friends reunion special at HBO Max is the latest victim of the production shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Kim explained that after flying back to Honolulu from New York, where he had been filming television series New Amsterdam, he began to show symptoms of the virus.

“I started noticing some scratchiness in my throat. … To be safe, when I got home I quarantined myself in a room in the house and tried to rest on my own,” he added. “But later that night, I started feeling tightness in my chest, body aches and my temperature started to rise, so [my doctor] then told me to get tested.”

He added that after taking a drive-thru test near his home, a few days later it came back positive. He has since self-isolated at home and is recovering with fluids and bed rest.

"Today, even though I'm not 100%, I'm pretty close,” he added, continuing to stress the importance of self-isolation and social distancing.

“For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is."

“And if you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones. So for the sake of everyone else, please follow the guidelines: socially distance, self-isolate, stop touching your face, and of course, wash your hands,” he said.

TV READ MORE Gogglebox's Isabelle Silbery Calls Out The Need To Care For Elderly Amid Coronavirus Panic The families reacted to the Prime Minister’s address to the nation where he spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim is the latest star to go public with a diagnosis, following Kevin Durant, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Richard Wilkins and Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju.

“Let me just say that I never asked for or expected special treatment from anyone,” he said. “And let me just add that I believe that healthcare for all is a right, not a privilege. And not just healthcare, but quality healthcare. Everyone who meets the qualifications to be tested should be. Because the virus doesn’t care about race or gender, religion, sexual orientation, whether you’re rich or poor, or your immigration status. Only we seem to care about that.”

It comes as Kim's Lost co-star Evangeline Lilly declared she would not self-quarantine or social distance herself or her children in response to the pandemic, which was met with backlash by fans.

“Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual,” the actress captioned a photo on Instagram.

When fans reacted negatively, the star replied that she was living with her father who is suffering from stage 4 leukemia.

“I am also immune compromised,” she added. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect.”

Image: Getty