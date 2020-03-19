Leave Britney alone!

Britney Spears has pleaded with fans to stop leaving nasty comments on her Instagram page, saying it "hurts her feelings" after she was slammed for posting nearly-identical photos of herself in white swimmers.

"For me I get really excited about my posts … and I like to share them with you all!" the 38-year-old said alongside a quote that said, "Nobody watches you harder than people who can't stand you."

"I've never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background," she wrote, referring to the several similar photographs she posted between March 2-5.

"Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings … and I wanted to share because you really shouldn't be saying all of these mean things to someone you don't even know.

"This goes for bullying anyone really!" she told her 23.6 million followers.

Britney also insisted that these "hard times" -- referring to the current coronavirus outbreak -- should "really teach us to be nice to one another".

"I think it's important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people," she said. "I love you all… stay safe… and be nice."

It's not the first time the "Toxic" singer has been vocal about cyberbullying.

In December, she revealed she often hesitates to post to social media in fear of the "mean comments".

"If you don't like a post … just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person," she said. "There's no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people."

