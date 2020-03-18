Advertisement
Amanda Bynes Announces She’s Pregnant With First Child Before Deleting Instagram Post

Mat Whitehead

10 daily Entertainment Editor

2020-03-18T04:35:40+00:00

Amanda Bynes seems to have reunited with fiancé Paul Michael, after the pair posted news that they were expecting their first child.

But as quickly as the posts appeared they were hastily deleted from both accounts.

According to multiple outlets who saw the posts before Bynes and Michael deleted them, the She’s The Man star captioned the snap of an ultrasound with, “Baby on board!"

Amanda Bynes Splits From Fiance Just Three Weeks After Announcing Engagement

Amanda Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael, have called it quits just weeks after announcing their engagement over Instagram.

The photo Bynes posted, prior to deleting it. Photo: Instagram via Yahoo.

Michael also posted a snap of the ultrasound as well as an image of himself and Bynes together writing, “Baby in the making”.

It’s unclear as to why the pair hastily deleted the images however Us Weekly confirmed the pregnancy following the announcement.

Amanda Bynes Reportedly ‘Ordered To Check Into Psychiatric Facility’, But Is Refusing To Go

Following the news she and fiance Paul Michael split just weeks after announcing their engagement, Amanda Bynes has reportedly been ordered by a judge to enter a psychiatric facility.

Bynes and Michael had announced their engagement last month calling the wedding plans off just three weeks later.

The 33-year-old actor removed all images of Michael from her Instagram after calling the wedding off, but posted a photo of them together last week, hinting at the reunion.

Featured image: Instagram.

