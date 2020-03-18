Amanda Bynes Announces She’s Pregnant With First Child Before Deleting Instagram Post

Amanda Bynes seems to have reunited with fiancé Paul Michael, after the pair posted news that they were expecting their first child.

But as quickly as the posts appeared they were hastily deleted from both accounts.

According to multiple outlets who saw the posts before Bynes and Michael deleted them, the She’s The Man star captioned the snap of an ultrasound with, “Baby on board!"

Michael also posted a snap of the ultrasound as well as an image of himself and Bynes together writing, “Baby in the making”.

It’s unclear as to why the pair hastily deleted the images however Us Weekly confirmed the pregnancy following the announcement.

Bynes and Michael had announced their engagement last month calling the wedding plans off just three weeks later.

The 33-year-old actor removed all images of Michael from her Instagram after calling the wedding off, but posted a photo of them together last week, hinting at the reunion.

Featured image: Instagram.