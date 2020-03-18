Tom Hanks Gives Update On His Health And More Importantly His Vegemite Spreading

Tom Hanks has been making headlines as one of the most high-profile cases to test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Hanks, along with his wife Rita Wilson, tested positive for the virus on the Gold Coast with the actor working on Baz Luhrmann’s currently untitled Elvis Presley biopic. The production has been put on hold and, after Hanks and Wilson tested positive, Luhrmann and his family went into isolation.

Now, released from hospital, Hanks and Wilson are also in self-quarantine in a rented home in Queensland.

But his health hasn’t been the only controversy swirling around Hanks. Last week the Green Mile star uploaded a photo that sent Australia into a debate over appropriate levels of Vegemite.

Considered a hero to some and a madman to many others, Hanks’ photo quickly went the good kind of viral around the country as arguments roared across social media.

On Wednesday, Hanks posted another -- less controversial -- photo with an update on his and Wilson’s health.

Writing, “One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs,” Hanks went on to say he and his wife have been keeping themselves entertained through games of Gin Rummy.

“But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick,” the caption cheekily continued.

Stranger still, the photo uploaded alongside the caption shows the typewriter Hanks brought with him on his travels, which just so happens to be a Smith Corona.

Saying it was one he “used to love”, Hanks also urged followers to “flatten the curve”.

