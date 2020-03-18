Dame Judi Dench Swaps Cats For Dogs In Pandemic Advice Video
'Cats' actor Judi Dench donned a novelty dog beanie to share a simple word of advice on surviving the coronavirus pandemic.
The 10-second snippet was shared on Twitter by Finty Williams, the daughter of Dame Judi.
"A message from Ma..." she simply wrote to accompany the video.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
The Bond actor donned a novelty dog beanie to lighten the mood and offer a simple message to help people get through the coronavirus pandemic:
Just keep laughing. That's all we can do.
Already more than two million people have listened to the 85-year-old's advice.
"What an absolute gem," one Twitter user responded.
Others were inspired to create a video of their own.
More than one thousand people have responded to Dench's simple message.