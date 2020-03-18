Dame Judi Dench Swaps Cats For Dogs In Pandemic Advice Video

'Cats' actor Judi Dench donned a novelty dog beanie to share a simple word of advice on surviving the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-second snippet was shared on Twitter by Finty Williams, the daughter of Dame Judi.

"A message from Ma..." she simply wrote to accompany the video.

The Bond actor donned a novelty dog beanie to lighten the mood and offer a simple message to help people get through the coronavirus pandemic:

Just keep laughing. That's all we can do.

Already more than two million people have listened to the 85-year-old's advice.

"What an absolute gem," one Twitter user responded.

Coronavirus READ MORE Josh Gad, Amy Adams Read To Kids, Coldplay Performs Live: How Celebs Are Entertaining Fans During Social Isolation While the world comes to terms with the COVID-19 virus and begins implementing strategies to “flatten the curve”, celebs are taking entertainment into their own hands.

Others were inspired to create a video of their own.

More than one thousand people have responded to Dench's simple message.