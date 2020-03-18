Christian Wilkins And Angela Bishop Test Negative For Coronavirus

Following the positive result of Richard Wilkins, Angela Bishop and Christian Wilkins have confirmed they have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.

For the first time, last week Dancing with the Stars went ahead without a live studio audience in just one of many precautions undertaken by the production to minimise the spread of the virus as much as possible.

Near the end of the show, the news broke that Christian's father Richard Wilkins had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Unaware of his father's diagnosis, Christian was informed following the taping when he went into self-isolation.

"Although Christian does not believe he has been exposed, he has self isolated and will be tested first thing tomorrow morning," a Network 10 spokesperson told 10 daily following Sunday's episode.

"All Dancing With The Stars cast and crew have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms relating to COVID-19 while we await the results of Christian’s test," the spokesperson continued.

"Warner Bros. and Network 10 will provide all cast and crew the appropriate accommodation and support during this time."

On Thursday, Christian confirmed his test had come back negative.

While it was first assumed Richard Wilkins had contracted the virus after coming into contact with Rita Wilson, speaking to the Today show he said doctors were less sure.

"They said it could be anyone, anywhere, any time, such is the prevalence of this thing," Wilkins told Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon remotely.

Since his positive diagnosis, others who came into contact with Wilkins were also tested for the virus including 10's Entertainment Editor Angela Bishop and radio hosts Ryan "Fitzy" Fitzgerald and Michael "Wippa" Wipfli, both of who confirmed on Thursday morning that they also received negative results.

A Network 10 spokesperson also confirmed Angela Bishop had also tested negative.

"Both Angela and Christian continue to show no symptoms," the spokesperson confirmed.

"Our focus continues to be the health, safety and well being of our people. As per the advice from health authorities, Angela and Christian will continue to self-isolate for the advised 14 days from date of exposure to ensure maximum safety for all involved, their family and friends, as well as the general public.

Angela will continue to appear on Studio 10 via Skype until the end of her self-isolation period.

Christian and Lily will appear on Dancing With The Stars remotely during this Sunday’s show, returning to the dance floor the following Sunday. As a precaution, all Dancing With The Stars cast and crew will continue to self-monitor for symptoms until the end of Christian’s self-isolation period."

Christian's isolation period ends on Monday, March 23 while Ange's ends on Thursday, March 26.

