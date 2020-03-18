George R.R. Martin Is Using His Time In Self-Isolation In The Best Possible Way

Game of Thrones fans have been impatiently waiting for nearly a decade for the newest installment of the fantasy series to be released.

Author George. R. R. Martin published A Dance With Dragons back in 2011 and readers have been on the edges of their favourite armchairs in anticipation of the final two tomes in the series, The Winds of Winter and A Dream Of Spring.

Updating his fans via his blog, the 71-year-old said that he’s been self-isolating at his home in New Mexico in the United States as a precaution during the coronavirus outbreak.

“For those of you who may be concerned for me personally… yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition,” he said.

“But I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions. I am off by myself in a remote isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I’m not going in to town or seeing anyone,” he added.

As Martin protects his health and does his bit to flatten the curve, it seems that he’s seized the opportunity to get stuck into The Winds of Winter.

“Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day. Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms… but maybe not as grim as they may become here,” he added.

Martin has been candid in sharing his experiences of writer’s block, saying the series’ adaptation into the smash HBO drama was an immense burden during the creative process.

Coronavirus READ MORE Tom Hanks Gives Update On His Health And More Importantly His Vegemite Spreading Tom Hanks has been making headlines as one of the most high-profile cases to test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“I’m very conscious I have to do something great, and trying to do something great is a considerable weight to bear,” he told the Guardian in 2018.

He added that when he gets on a roll, he completely disappears into the worlds he’s created on the page but that “it’s sometimes hard to get to that almost trance state”.

Finishing up his coronavirus blog post, Martin said he couldn’t help compare these “strange days” to fantasy novels -- just not the ones you’d like to find yourself living in.

But not, alas, the sort of science fiction novel that I dreamed of living in when I was a kid, the one with the cities on the Moon, colonies on Mars, household robots programmed with the Three Laws, and flying cars. I never liked the pandemic stories half so well…

Martin wished his fans "come through this safe and sounds".

"Stay well, my friends. Better to be safe than sorry."

Main Image: Getty.