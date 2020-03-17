Vanessa Hudgens Receives Backlash Over Coronavirus Comments

Vanessa Hudgens is in hot water after making "insensitive" comments about the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to her 38 million followers, the star caused a stir after making comments about the deadly coronavirus outbreak that fans deemed "insensitive".

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t,” she said of the potential quarantine for the US.

Coronavirus READ MORE Deputy PM: Australia Will Not Go Into 'Full Lockdown' Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has announced Australia will not go into a "full lockdown" over the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”

Fans were quick to call out the 31-year-old, with one user commenting, “People do die, but wouldn’t you rather do your part than to risk being a factor in another’s misfortune?”

“Her manager must be fuming right now,” another added.

The High School Musical star later took to social media to address the back lash, writing:

“Hey guys, yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realised today that some of my comments are being taken out of context,” she said on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Coronavirus READ MORE McDonalds, KFC Announce Drastic Measures To Fight Coronavirus Spread Fast food giant KFC is moving to a drive through and take away-only service in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time, and I’m at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane.”

“I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home, so stay inside y’all,” she added.

Image: Instagram