Keith Urban Performs Surprise Gig On Instagram, Nicole Kidman Provides Backup Dancing

After he was forced to cancel his performance at the Houston Rodeo due to coronavirus fears, Keith Urban took matters into his own hands.

Live streaming a show from his warehouse, Keith was cheered on by wife Nicole Kidman who also provided some incredible dance moves throughout the set.

“We're coming to you live from our warehouse, actually. This is where we store all of our gear,” Keith said adding, “We thought we'd set this up, mostly because I was supposed to be playing tonight. I just thought it would be nice to play anyway.

“Even though we can't be in front of all you guys tonight, I want to play some songs and bring a little bit of entertainment into your screens. Thank you so much for jumping in here and joining tonight.”

Joking that he had “limited people” in the warehouse, Keith introduced his “audience of one”, Nicole, before performing a handful of his classic tunes.

Comments flooded in from fans who were not only digging the tunes but thankful Keith and Nicole had brought a bit of joy to a hectic week.

“So cool I was supposed to be at Rodeo!” one fan wrote with another saying it was a “nice break from the quarantine”.

Another fan hoped it wouldn’t be the last of Keith’s warehouse sessions, writing, “We needed this in this time of the unknown! Please do it again! We needed to hear your voice and see you shred the guitar! Loved watching Nicole dance too.”

Keith isn’t the only celeb using social media to entertain fans during social distancing. Miley Cyrus recently launched her daily “Bright Minded” live sessions where she’ll be “connecting with special guests discussing how to stay lit with love in dark times”.

“This series will NOT be political, or even about the illness,” Miley wrote in her Instagram story announcing the series, “it is purely for HOPE and escapism!”

“Me and my guests are using our influence and platform to bring optimism while connecting from afar in a time of social distancing, it will prove this does not mean isolation!

“We are so fortunate to have tech that allows us to stay united,” she wrote.

You can watch Keith's full performance on his Instagram here.

Featured image: Instagram.