Hilary Duff and other stars have taken to social media to reiterate the importance of self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

Hilary Duff has had enough of fellow millennials not undertaking the proper safety precautions as the majority of the world goes into self-quarantine in order to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

Posting a video to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the mum-of-two insisted that "young" people should stay at home to avoid spreading the virus.

Coronavirus READ MORE Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus Idris Elba has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"To all you young millennial assholes that keep going out partying: go home," Duff, 32, said. She added, "Stop killing old people please."

She also asked fans what their suggestions were as to what shows to stream while she self-isolates with her husband, Matthew Koma, and two children, Banks and Luca.

“Guys, what shows to watch right now?” she began. “We finished Love Is Blind. It was amazing,” said Duff, as she clicked her tongue in approval.

“What are we going to do? I’m not excited about anything right now,” she complained. “Do we dare watch Game of Thrones again? Maybe? May be stuck at home that long.”

Celebrity READ MORE Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Leave Hospital After Coronavirus Diagnoses Five days after revealing they had tested positive for coronavirus, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have left Gold Coast University Hospital.

Duff is just one of several stars to speak out to followers about taking precautions during the global pandemic. Taylor Swift also revealed her worry over the disease, begging fans to be vigilant during this time.

“I love you so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” wrote the “You Need To Calm Down” singer in an Instagram story on Sunday.

“I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening,” Swift, 30, continued. “This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.”

“It’s a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now,” she concluded.

Lady Gaga also told fans she had spoken to "doctors and scientists", who she said insisted that self-quarantine and avoiding the elderly was important during this time.

Miley Cyrus also shared her anger over those "panic buying" at supermarkets for household items, telling her fans they should “practice restraint” and be “considerate.”

Coronavirus READ MORE Social Distancing Not Enough To Stop Coronavirus As Australia Records Spike In Cases The head of the World Health Organisation says social distancing and other measures to limit contact can help fight the spread of the coronavirus, but testing people is its number one priority.

“Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing,” she wrote on Instagram this weekend.

“No one needs every soup in the store,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer added. “The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials.”

“This is a great time to practice restraint . . . it’s incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking, but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate.”

Ariana Grande also warned fans not to be complacent during the outbreak, saying that being careless can put others at risk and that we "need to care more about others, like now."

Meanwhile, hip-hop ground Wu-Tang Clan shared some sage advice with their fans when it comes to protectin' ya neck throughout the outbreak.

Another who chose to reference one of their classic hits in order to spread advice to their followers was singer Vanessa Carlton, who warned Twitter users: "Don't go downtown" -- in reference to lyrics from her hit song "1000 Miles".

Image: Instagram