Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Leave Hospital After Coronavirus Diagnoses

Five days after revealing they had tested positive for coronavirus, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have left Gold Coast University Hospital.

The couple are now continuing to self-isolate at a rented home in Australia, the Hanks’ representative confirmed.

The Forrest Gump star announced the shock news last Wednesday that he and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19 while in the Gold Coast to film Baz Luhrmann's currently untitled Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks plays the late singer's eccentric manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks said in a video at the time.

"Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Production on the film has temporarily halted while others, including director Baz Luhrmann and his family, have since gone into isolation after coming in contact with Hanks.

The pair continued to post updates to follows throughout their isolation in hospital, sharing a photo of himself and Wilson on Thursday explaining that they're taking things “one-day-at-a-time.”

"Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," Hanks wrote in the caption. "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else."

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

On Sunday, the actor showed his appreciation for the country by uploading a picture of Vegemite toast next to a kangaroo toy, while expressing thanks to the “helpers,” a saying often quoted by his latest character, Fred Rogers.

Just this morning, it was revealed that fellow actor Idris Elba has also tested positive for coronavirus and remains in isolation.

Image: Getty