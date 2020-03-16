Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Idris Elba has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Elba is the latest star to announce they have contracted coronavirus, following news Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, and later Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, had all tested positive for the virus.

Revealing the news to fans on Monday, the actor said:

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19," he said.

“I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” he said, adding he had been tested last Friday after someone he had been exposed to tested positive.

Sport READ MORE 'I Have All The Symptoms': Bernard Tomic In Isolation, But Not Tested For Coronavirus Bernard Tomic has gone into self isolation, claiming he has 'all the symptoms' of coronavirus.

“Look, this is serious,” the Luther star told followers in a video next to wife Sabrina. “Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”

“We live in a divided world right now – we can all feel it,” Elba added. “It’s been bulls**t. But now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other.”

Coronavirus READ MORE Social Distancing Not Enough To Stop Coronavirus As Australia Records Spike In Cases The head of the World Health Organisation says social distancing and other measures to limit contact can help fight the spread of the coronavirus, but testing people is its number one priority.

Hanks and Wilson have continued to provide regular updates to fans while they remain in isolation on the Gold Coast, with the Forrest Gump star even sharing a photo of Vegemite and toast set beside a kangaroo toy.

"Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other," he wrote.

Image: Twitter