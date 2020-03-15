Tom Hanks' Photo Of Vegemite Proves He's Now A True Australian Hero
Igniting one of the internet's favourite debates, Tom Hanks has unwittingly become an unofficial Australian citizen.
Last week Tom and his wife Rita Wilson were both diagnosed with COVID-19, being immediately put into quarantine.
Sharing their journey on social media, on Sunday night Hanks posted his thanks "to the helpers" with a mini flag, kangaroo and koala toys and some Vegemite on toast.
Well, there's probably toast under a thick lather of Vegemite.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
While he's battling the coronavirus, Tom Hanks is also chowing down on what looks like a full slather of Vegemite on some butter-less toast.
Despite having the full support of the country -- if not the whole world -- following his COVID-19 diagnosis, Tom's heavy-handed Vegemite spreading divided Aussies, with some traitors to the nation suggestion it was too thick, too heavy and potentially deadly.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
Not everyone was shocked by Tom's truly heroic taste when it comes to a mouthful of thick, yeast spreads with Osher Günsberg even weighing in on how proud he was of the "Castaway" star.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
Here's hoping to a speedy recovery where Tom Hanks will no doubt be awarded Australian Of The Year.
Feature image: Getty Images.