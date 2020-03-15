Angela Bishop In Self-Isolation After Coming In Contact With Richard Wilkins

After Richard Wilkins tested positive for the coronavirus, Network 10's Entertainment Editor Angela Bishop has begun self-isolating while she waits to be tested.

In a statement, a Network 10 spokesperson confirmed to 10 daily that Ange would be tested for the COVID-19 virus today "after coming in contact with a person that tested positive".

On Sunday night it was revealed that Wilkins had tested positive for the virus. While it was initially believed Wilkins most likely contracted the disease after coming into contact with Rita Wilson, speaking to the Today show on Monday morning the entertainment reporter brushed aside those claims.

"We’re assuming this is from Rita. It may not be. They said it could be anyone, anywhere, any time, such is the prevalence of this thing," he told Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon remotely.

After Wilkins appeared with Ange Bishop and radio hosts Ryan "Fitzy" Fitzgerald and Michael "Wippa" Wipfli, the three have since gone into self-isolation following his positive test result.

"Angela will self isolate until she receives the result of her test. She will appear on Studio 10 via Skype," the Network 10 spokesperson confirmed.

The news of Wilkins' diagnosis came as his son Christian was performing on 10's live Dancing with the Stars show filmed in Melbourne.

Christian found out after the show had wrapped for the evening, and though he did not believe he had been exposed, immediately went into self-isolation and was tested first thing this morning -- a 10 spokesperson said.

A number of precautions had already been put in place on Sunday night to reduce the risk of exposure or spread of the coronavirus, including filming the show without a live audience for the first time.

"All Dancing With The Stars cast and crew have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms relating to COVID-19 while we await the results of Christian’s test. Warner Bros. and Network 10 will provide all cast and crew the appropriate accommodation and support during this time."

