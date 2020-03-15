Miranda Kerr Slammed For Suggesting Celery Juice Can Protect Against Coronavirus

Model Miranda Kerr is facing backlash after posting a link to a 'medical medium's' advice on staying healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic which includes drinking celery juice and eating raw garlic.

Posting to her 12.2 million followers on Instagram, Kerr uploaded the cover of a free PDF e-book written by Anthony William, a self-described 'medical medium'.

William also claims he is the "originator of the global celery juice movement" and that he was "born with the unique ability to converse with the Spirit of Compassion" that allows him to "read people's conditions and tell them how to recover their health".

"Great info to help people at this time," Kerr captioned the image followed by a praying hands emoji and a love heart, tagging William in the post.

News READ MORE Victoria, ACT Declare State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory have declared a state of emergency over coronavirus on Monday, as the country grapples with the rapidly evolving situation.

Though not explicitly referring to the coronavirus in the e-book, William does use the word 'virus' repeatedly, illustrating references to the virus with spiked cells similar to those of COVID-19.

In the booklet, William advises protecting against viruses by consuming two cups of celery juice on an empty stomach every morning, eating cloves of raw garlic or making a vegetable soup 'healing broth'.

The document also encourages readers to cut out eggs -- which he claims are the "number one food viruses like to feed on" -- dairy and fatty foods.

At the very end of the document William also includes common-sense tips including regularly washing hands, avoid shaking hands and using face masks in crowded areas.

"This is really irresponsible," one of Kerr's followers responded to the post, "Stop spreading fake information."

Rhonda Stuart READ MORE Please Stop Panicking Over Coronavirus And Remember The Cold, Hard Facts The evolving coronavirus situation around the world and in Australia continues to be closely monitored and a leading topic of discussion in the media and among our peers.

Another called the booklet "misinformation" asking Kerr not to use her massive platform to spread "pseudoscience".

One comment came from an NHS Surgical Doctor in the UK, Dr Joshua Wolrich, who wrote, "Celery juice doesn’t fight viral infections, nor does any of the rest of the advice in this guide."

"Please don’t share information when you’re not qualified to do so (especially from someone who REALLY isn’t qualified to do so)," another commenter wrote.

"The information you’re sharing isn’t in any way valid and to anyone who reads this, IT WILL NOT PROTECT YOU FROM THE VIRUS. Please take it down."

Willam also has a lengthy, downloadable disclaimer on his Facebook that confirms he is not a medical doctor or licensed healthcare practitioner, urging readers to first "consult with a licensed healthcare professional" before following his own advice.

"Never disregard medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this page or in any linked material," William's own disclaimer reads.

Despite the overwhelming backlash, Kerr's post has not been deleted.

Featured image: Getty Images / Instagram.