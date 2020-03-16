'It Was Insane': Orlando Bloom Says He Was Fully Celibate For Six Months Before Katy Perry

In a revealing new interview, the Lord of the Rings actor says he abstained from all sexual activity for six months before meeting Katy Perry.

In the interview, Bloom claimed he went half a year without any sexual activity whatsoever after telling a friend he 'wasn't happy'.

In the Sunday Times, Bloom says friend and pro-surfer Laird Hamilton gave him the advice to 'go celibate for a few months and figure it out'.

"It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, ‘Who am I going to meet?’" Bloom explained, "I was suddenly like, ‘Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friend'."

Though it was only supposed to last a few months, Bloom extended his celibacy -- which he said also included 'self-love' -- to six months.

"I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself," he said adding, "I know that sounds crazy.

"It was insane,” he said, confirming he kept to his vow strictly. “I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there."

Bloom also told the Sunday Times that he believes porn is "super disruptive to your sex life, to your libido" saying his hiatus from sexual activity meant he was in a better headspace when he eventually met Perry.

The pair first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes party, splitting in 2017 for a brief period before joining again the following year.

Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine's day last year, and the pair recently announced they're pregnant with their first child together.

Bloom also has a nine-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, however, this is Katy's first child.

Though the pair had plans to marry in Japan, the ceremony has been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The pandemic also shut-down production on Bloom's Amazon Prime Video series Carnival Row which was filming its second season in Prague when the virus began to spread.

"We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine," Bloom said in a video posted to his Instagram.

"Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe."

