Baz Luhrmann And Family In Quarantine Following Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Diagnosis

Following the news that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had both tested positive for the coronavirus, Baz Luhrmann and his family have put themselves into voluntary quarantine.

Luhrmann, his wife and two teen children are isolating after the filmmaker came into contact with Hanks on the set of his untitled Elvis film.

The movie was in pre-production, being filmed at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast since Hanks' tested positive, production has shut down.

Posting a statement on Twitter that claimed none of his family were showing symptoms and they were "healthy and well", Luhrmann said experts from Queensland Health have been instructing all those associated with the production to self-isolate.

News READ MORE Victoria, ACT Declare State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory have declared a state of emergency over coronavirus on Monday, as the country grapples with the rapidly evolving situation.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both confirmed they tested positive for the virus after both experiencing a range of symptoms including colds, body aches and irregular "chills".

Following their diagnoses, the pair went into isolation, but Wilson had performed concerts in Brisbane and Sydney. She also made an appearance on Channel 9's Today Extra, forcing hosts David Campbell and Belinda Russell to self-isolate after filming. Both hosts have since tested negative for COVID-19.

On Sunday night it was revealed Richard Wilkins had tested positive for the virus, but speaking on Today on Monday morning, the entertainment editor threw doubt on claims that it was due to his close contact with Wilson.

Coronavirus READ MORE Richard Wilkins Tests Positive To Coronavirus Channel Nine's gossip guru Richard Wilkins is the latest high-profile diagnosis of the coronavirus.

"We’re assuming this is from Rita," Wilkins said to Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon remotely.

"It may not be. They said it could be anyone, anywhere, any time, such is the prevalence of this thing."

Feature image: Getty Images / Instagram.