Bryan Adams Apologises For 'Bat-Eating' Coronavirus Rant

Bryan Adams has apologised after lashing out on social media about the coronavirus pandemic.

After his explosive Instagram rant on Tuesday, which was slammed as inflammatory and racist, the singer has now apologised "to any and all that took offence" to his post.

ICYMI, Adams caused major controversy after he posted a rant on Monday that blamed the global COVID-19 pandemic on "some f**king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards."

"My message to them other than 'thanks a f**king lot' is go vegan," the caption read.

The post has since been deleted.

After followers quickly slammed the muso for the tirade, the 60-year-old returned to social media to say sorry for the rant, admitting that there was "no excuse".

"No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world," he wrote.

Meanwhile, other Twitter users partly defended the star's actions, saying he was only trying to highlight the horrific conditions faced by animals in China's wet markets.

Adams was set to kick off a string of shows in London, however they have been postponed due to the health crisis, which prompted his social media rant.

