Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones Stun With 'One World' Performances

A never-ending stream of stars have paid tribute to healthcare workers around the globe who are sacrificing their lives to fight coronavirus in the 'One World: Together At Home' concert, which aired on Network 10.

The eight-hour music marathon saw about 100 artists join together to perform songs in isolation on behalf of The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Global Citizen on Sunday.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert hosted the concert which featured stories of bravery and resilience from scientists and healthcare workers, and star-studded performances from artists' living rooms.

Lady Gaga, who helped organise the concert, was the first to play, dedicating her cover of Charlie Chaplin's 'Smile (though your heart is aching)' to first responders and healthcare workers.

Up next was Stevie Wonder with a version of 'Lean On Me' by Bill Withers, who died earlier this month (but not of coronavirus).

"During hardships like this we have to lean on each other for help," Wonder said.

"My friend, the late Bill Withers, has the perfect song about that and I want us to remember him tonight."

Paul McCartney was the next on the bill, dubbing healthcare workers the "real heroes", and performing the Beatles hit 'Lady Madonna'. As he played, images of doctors and nurses streamed across the screen.

The Rolling Stones amazed fans with their harmonic performance of 'You Can't Always Get What You Want', which they played together in isolation.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out, however, that drummer Charlie Watts had no drum kit and appeared to be 'air drumming'.

Australian country icon Keith Urban showed up not once, but three times, while covering Whitney Houston's 'Higher Love'.

The singer harmonised with two other versions of himself, with his wife Nicole Kidman also making an appearance.

Taylor Swift sang a heartfelt version of 'Soon You'll Get Better', a relatable song during the pandemic that she originally wrote for her mother who is battling cancer.

The song was stripped back, with Swift singing the raw rendition while playing the piano.

The virtual concert also included performances from Elton John, Jenifer Lopez, John Legend, Sam Smith, Chris Martin, Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

Amid the moving songs from artists around the globe were speeches from Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Oprah.

"We all appreciated healthcare workers, but never like now," Oprah Winfrey said in one video.

"When there are lives at stake, their first thoughts are not about themselves, but for others. They truly are the best of us."

Former first ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama also gave an uplifting speech about "spirit and courage" of Americans.

"During this difficult period of physical separation, we've never been closer," they said.

Bill and Melinda Gates also gave a hope-filled update about the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"The eventual end comes when we have a vaccine," Bill Gates said.

"There's a lot of vaccine candidates that we're backing and I'm optimistic by late next year one of those will come out -- and we need to make sure that [it] gets out to everyone in the world."

The concert came to a close with an epic rendition of The Prayer by Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend and pianist Lang Lang.

One World: Together At Home aired on Sunday, 19 April on Network 10. You can catch up with all the performances on 10 Play.