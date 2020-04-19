Advertisement
Tom And Jerry Director And Oscar-Winning Animator Gene Deitch Dies Aged 95

2020-04-19T19:55:31+00:00

Gene Deitch, an American Oscar-winning illustrator, animator, film director and producer has died aged 95.

His Czech publisher, Petr Himmel, told The Associated Press Deitch died unexpectedly during the night from Thursday to Friday in his apartment in Prague’s Little Quarter neighborhood.

No further details were given.

Deitch’s movie Munro won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 1960. He was also nominated for the same award twice in 1964 for Here’s Nudnik and How to Avoid Friendship.

Earlier, he had created the Tom Terrific series, while the Sidney’s Family Tree, which he co-produced was nominated for an Academy Award in 1958.

Captured in 1997. Image: AAP

Born on August 8, 1924, in Chicago, Deitch arrived in Prague in 1959 intending to stay for 10 days, but fell in love with his future wife, Zdenka, and stayed in the Czechoslovakian capital.

Working from behind the Iron Curtain, he directed 13 episodes of Tom and Jerry and also some of the Popeye the Sailor series.

He captured life in communist Czechoslovakia and later in the Czech Republic after the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution in his memoirs For the Love of Prague.

In 2004, he received the Winsor McCay Award for his lifelong contribution to animation.

Deitch is survived by his wife and by three sons from his first marriage, all of whom are cartoonists and illustrators.

