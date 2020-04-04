Selena Gomez Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis In Chat With Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez has opened up to Miley Cyrus about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder during a recent hospital visit.

The famous friends shared an emotional conversation with 125,000 people who tuned in to watch via Cyrus' "Bright Minded" Instagram show.

"I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America, McLean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realised that I was bipolar," 27-year-old Gomez said.

"And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me once I know it."

Gomez advised people not taking social distancing precautions seriously during the coronavirus pandemic to think of those "sacrificing their lives", adding that she has donated money to hospitals.

Cyrus explained how the two former Disney stars reconnected when Gomez left a simple butterfly emoji in the comments section of an Instagram post.

"It was very sweet because you just sent a butterfly emoji," Cyrus said. "And that's enough, connecting with people and letting them know that you're there. A butterfly emoji is totally enough."

"When all this has moved on and we can connect, we'll just hug."

Gomez and Cyrus have both been outspoken about battling depression and anxiety.

"I've had really bad anxiety and depression in my life and a lot of that stemmed from the way I look," Cyrus told ELLE UK in 2015.

"Now I really try not to give a f**k. If you're funny enough and cool enough and confident, that's what will make you feel beautiful."

Gomez sought treatment for depression and anxiety in 2018, a year after she had a kidney transplant due to having lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease.

In January, she told WSJ magazine getting on the right medication had "completely changed" her life.

“My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time. I found out I do suffer from mental health issues," she said at the time.

"Honestly, that was such a relief. I realised there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust."

For information about depression contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or talk to your GP, local health professional or someone you trust.