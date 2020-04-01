Advertisement
J.K. Rowling Is Bringing Hogwarts Online With Harry Potter At Home

Michaela Morgan

10 daily Entertainment Reporter

2020-04-01T22:57:46+00:00

Author J.K. Rowling has announced that she wants to welcome everyone back to Hogwarts with a magical online portal.

Just like stepping through Platform 9 and 3/4 or holding on to a Portkey, Harry Potter At Home will transport kids around the globe to the wizarding world.

As students, teachers and parents navigate schooling in the time of COVID-19, Rowling has announced a number of new online features that will help make learning a little more enjoyable.

"For over twenty years now, Hogwarts has been an escape for all – for readers and fans, young and old," Rowling's Wizarding World website reads.

"During the strange times we now find ourselves in, we want to welcome you back to Hogwarts, where you will find a friendly retreat for you, your family and those you are caring for."

There are a number of enchanting features of the Harry Potter At Home initiative, including one that we can all benefit from -- a free audio book of The Philosopher's Stone read by Stephen Fry on Audible.

The first book in the Harry Potter series will also be available to borrow as an e-book for schools and libraries who are Overdrive patrons -- with the tome available in 20 languages.

Antiques Roadshow Reckons Your Old Harry Potter Books Are Worth Big Bucks

It's time to raid your bookcase for that worn copy of 'The Chamber Of Secrets'.

By the sounds of things, the Harry Potter at Home hub is still bubbling away like a polyjuice potion with plenty of activities planned for the coming weeks.

"From special activity kits from Bloomsbury to Scholastic, to nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!) fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and more," the site promises.

"We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom."

Main Image: Harry Potter At Home. 

harry-potter

