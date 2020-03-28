Advertisement
Courteney Cox Says She Doesn't Remember 'Friends'

2020-03-28T00:04:56+00:00

Appearing via video call on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday local time, the actress said she doesn't remember much about playing the "mother hen" of the group, Monica Geller, on the hit TV show.

Blaming her "bad memory" Cox laughed, adding, "I remember obviously loving everybody there and having fun and I remember certain times of my life. I was there, but I don't remember episodes."

The Cougar Town actress said she's using her time in self-isolation to binge-watching Friends, which she purchased on Amazon Prime.

Friends Reunion Delayed Due To Coronavirus

The planned Friends reunion special at HBO Max is the latest victim of the production shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Cox participated in a Friends themed "Quarantine Minilogue" trivia game losing to Kimmel's cousin, who is a big fan of the show, 5-0.

She also revealed filming for the highly-anticipated "Friends" reunion special has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The special is expected to be a one-off episode to air on HBO in honour of the show's 25th anniversary.

