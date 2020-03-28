Cody Simpson, Montaigne And Other Stars Join Special Earth Hour Livestream

A stellar line-up of Australian talent will present a livestream for the planet tonight, as landmarks around the country and the world switch off their lights for Earth Hour at 8.30pm AEDT.

Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour is an annual event where individuals, communities, and businesses are encouraged to turn off non-essential electric lights as a symbol of commitment to the planet.

This year's Earth Hour is scheduled for Saturday, March 28 from 8:30pm to 9:30pm local time. In response to social distancing restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, WWF-Australia will host the event via digital livestream.

Aussie musicians Montaigne, Cody Simpson, Jack River, Polish Club, Bobby Alu, Ella Haber, Dulcie and Alice Skye will perform, with journalist and broadcaster Patrick Abboud hosting.

#EarthHourLive will also feature appearances from acclaimed comedians Akmal, Georgie Carroll and The Stevenson Experience, along with footage of lights out in Sydney, special guests and giveaways.

“Staying connected as a community and looking for positive ways we can contribute is more important than ever as the world responds to the coronavirus crisis,” WWF-Australia CEO Dermot O’Gorman said in a statement.

“This year will be dramatically different as we all strive to control the spread of COVID-19. Most of us will be spending tonight at home, but we can still connect to a community of supporters around Australia and be part of a positive moment for the planet."

While public Earth Hour events have been cancelled, landmarks around Australia like the Sydney Opera House, The Wheel of Brisbane, Melbourne Star Observation Wheel and The Bell Tower in Perth will still symbolically switch off their lights.

More than 100 landmarks across the world will also switch off to show their support for Earth Hour, including the Eiffel Tower, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Tokyo Skytree, Brandenburg Gate, the Colosseum in Rome, Taipei 101, the Petronas Twin Towers, the Ali Qapu Palace, the Akropolis, Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong and many more.

WWF is one of the world's largest independent conservation organisations, with a global network active in over 100 countries. Earth Hour is the brand's flagship global environmental movement.

#EarthHourLive will stream on Saturday from 8.30pm on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram and at earthhour.org.au/earth-hour-live.